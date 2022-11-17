Narmadapuram: Listed criminal hacked to death, three held

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Makhan nagar police have arrested three men from a village linked to the Makhan nagar town of Narmadapuram district on charges of hacking a listed criminal to death, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that the accused killed the criminal following a dispute with him. Talking to the media, the SHO of Makhan nagar police station, Praveen Kumre stated that the matter came to light on Tuesday morning, when the listed criminal, identified as Kariya (30) was found dead in his home. The police rushed to the spot and launched investigations, during which they found injuries on Kariya’s head.

Broadening the investigations, the police learnt that the deceased had landed into an altercation on Sunday night with three other men of the village, identified as Lal Sahab Parte, Arvind Dhurve and Surendra Parte, which had also resulted in a scuffle. However, the locals had intervened in the fight, after which the matter subsided.

The police nabbed the trio and questioned them in this regard, who confessed to killing Kariya after the dispute. They told the police that they attacked Kariya using rods and sharp-edged weapons, which led to his death.

The police have taken the trio into custody and they are further being questioned, said the SHO.