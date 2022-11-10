Narmadapuram: Krishi Sansar fertilizer centre licence suspended

Reprsentative Image |

Pipariya (Narmadapuram): The licence of the ‘Krishi Sansar’ fertilizer sales centre based in Pipariya town of Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh) has been suspended for black marketing, the agricultural officials said on Thursday.

Talking to the media, agriculture deputy director, JR Hedau said following the orders of Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, frequent inspections are being conducted at all the fertilizer sales centres of the district to ensure smooth distribution of fertilizers.

The fertilizer inspector of Pipariya, sub-divisional agriculture officer, Pipariya tehsildar and various other officials conducted inspection at ‘Krishi Sansar’ fertilizer Sales Centre and found irregularities in the sales.

It came to light that the maintenance of the fertilizers’ stock was not being done properly. Besides, the team discovered the difference between the stock being displayed in the Point-of-Sale (POS) machine and the stocks available at the centre.

It was concluded that the centre was selling fertilizers in an unauthorized manner, thereby flouting the Section 35 of the fertilizer quality control order 1965. The licence of the centre was suspended after this, Hedau said.

