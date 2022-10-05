Narmadapuram: Helmet checking campaign to be set in motion from today

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): According to orders of the state government and Jabalpur High Court, it will be mandatory for the two-wheeler and pillion riders to wear helmets while riding vehicles.

The police said that a special helmet checking campaign would begin on Thursday in Narmadapuram district to keep a check on two-wheeler riders.

The Narmadapuram police, while talking to media, stated that the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) G Janardhan issued strict orders to the police commissioners of Bhopal, Indore and SPs of other districts to launch an awareness campaign in this regard. The drive will continue till October 20.

The ADGP Janardhan has directed to take strict action against violators. He has asked petrol pump operators to fill in petrol, diesel in vehicles whose riders wear helmets.

In addition, instructions have been issued to print, digital and electronic media to propagate the campaign so that two-wheeler riders wear helmets.

