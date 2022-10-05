e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNarmadapuram: Helmet checking campaign to be set in motion from today

Narmadapuram: Helmet checking campaign to be set in motion from today

The police said that a special helmet checking campaign would begin on Thursday in Narmadapuram district to keep a check on two-wheeler riders.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): According to orders of the state government and Jabalpur High Court, it will be mandatory for the two-wheeler and pillion riders to wear helmets while riding vehicles. 

The police said that a special helmet checking campaign would begin on Thursday in Narmadapuram district to keep a check on two-wheeler riders. 

The Narmadapuram police, while talking to media, stated that the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) G Janardhan issued strict orders to the police commissioners of Bhopal, Indore and SPs of other districts to launch an awareness campaign in this regard. The drive will continue till October 20. 

The ADGP Janardhan has directed to take strict action against violators. He has asked petrol pump operators to fill in petrol, diesel in vehicles whose riders wear helmets.

In addition, instructions have been issued to print, digital and electronic media to propagate the campaign so that two-wheeler riders wear helmets.

Read Also
Narmadapuram leads in solid, wet waste management
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Narmadapuram: Helmet checking campaign to be set in motion from today

Narmadapuram: Helmet checking campaign to be set in motion from today

Chal Samaroh: Plan your day as major traffic diversion in force in Bhopal

Chal Samaroh: Plan your day as major traffic diversion in force in Bhopal

Bhopal: Private company director dies following cardiac arrest while playing cricket

Bhopal: Private company director dies following cardiac arrest while playing cricket

Bhopal: ‘Maharaj’ touches shami tree with tip of sword, people rush to collect leaves

Bhopal: ‘Maharaj’ touches shami tree with tip of sword, people rush to collect leaves

Bhopal: Police officials perform shastra pujan on Vijaya Dashami

Bhopal: Police officials perform shastra pujan on Vijaya Dashami