Narmadapuram: Girls top in class X, XII CBSE exams

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The result of class XII and X CBSE examination of Springdales Senior Secondary School was 100%. The children were happy with the results.

The girl students of class XII of school including Harshita Joshi, Priyanshi Meena and Deepansh Chauhan scored 99%, 96% and 93% respectively.

In class X, Aastha Chauhan , Sumit Jha and Manya Agarwal got 95.2% 95% and 94.8 % respectively.

They made the school proud by scoring the highest marks. School director Ashish Chatterjee, principal Mona Chatterjee, vice-principal Laxmi Palohia and all the school family and parents extended best wishes to all the students for future endeavours.