e-Paper Get App

Narmadapuram: Girls top in class X, XII CBSE exams

Result in Springdales Senior Secondary School 100%

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The result of class XII and X CBSE examination of Springdales Senior Secondary School was 100%. The children were happy with the results.

The girl students of class XII of school including Harshita Joshi, Priyanshi Meena and Deepansh Chauhan scored 99%, 96% and 93% respectively.

In class X, Aastha Chauhan , Sumit Jha and Manya Agarwal got 95.2% 95% and 94.8 % respectively.

They made the school proud by scoring the highest marks. School director Ashish Chatterjee, principal Mona Chatterjee, vice-principal Laxmi Palohia and all the school family and parents extended best wishes to all the students for future endeavours.

Read Also
Narmadapuram: Nagdwari fair begins, to end on Aug 3
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalNarmadapuram: Girls top in class X, XII CBSE exams

RECENT STORIES

Here's how Indian students coped with Europe's worst-ever heatwave

Here's how Indian students coped with Europe's worst-ever heatwave

As international students worry about visas, read what experts think are reasons for the delay

As international students worry about visas, read what experts think are reasons for the delay

ISC pass percentage 99.38, CBSE and HSC trail

ISC pass percentage 99.38, CBSE and HSC trail

Mumbai: Stakeholders take BMC's no pothole promise with grain of salt

Mumbai: Stakeholders take BMC's no pothole promise with grain of salt

Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP & rebels claiming the battle is money versus loyalty

Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP & rebels claiming the battle is money versus loyalty