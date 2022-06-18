Narmadapuram: Drive to catch stray animals begins

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): There is good news for commuters facing stray animal menace while plying their vehicle on the roads in Narmadapuram as the municipal corporation has launched a drive to catch stray animals.

The drive is being carried out on the directives of Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. Senior functionaries of the district including SDM Vandana Jat, tehsildar Shailendra Badoniya and CMO Vinod Kumar Shukla also joined to address the issue. A special team has been made for the campaign of catching stray animals. The team is being led by OP Rawat.

Speaking about the drive, Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Shukla said, “The exercise ensures that none of the owners leave their cattle, animals on the road. This campaign is mainly aimed to provide shelter to stray animals and check the road accidents caused by them.”

“A total of 70 stray animals were caught from the city area including Rasuliya, Gwaltoli and Malakhedi and we leave them in cattle pounds where arrangement of their food is also made. The work on catching animals and preventing their entries in the city limits will go on simultaneously,” he added.