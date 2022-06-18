Narmadapuram: EC directs to use polythene bags to protect EVMs, ballot boxes

Representative pic |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): As the long-awaited monsoon has arrived in Madhya Pradesh, the State Election Commission has no option but to use polythene bags for protecting EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and ballot boxes to be used in the upcoming Panchayat and civic body elections.

According to the meteorological department, the average rainfall this monsoon season is expected to be more than normal. Therefore, the state election commission gave a directive to all districts to use polythene bags to protect EVMs and ballot boxes from rain.

Rs 68 lakh sanctioned for purchasing polythene bags

To serve this purpose, the State Election Commission has sanctioned Rs 68 lakhs to all the poll-bound districts of Madhya Pradesh. For EVM, the cost of preparing plastic bags is Rs 50 whereas for ballot boxes, it is around Rs 80. All the government employees engaged in election duty will be provided polythene bags along with election kit materials. In case of untimely rains, EVMs and ballot boxes should be packed inside these bags.

411 engineers authorised for EVM commissioning

In all, 411 engineers will be deployed to set voting machines to be used at different polling booths during civic body elections starting in a phased manner from June 26 in 49 districts. For the installation of EVMs at 19, 977 polling booths, two weeks have been allotted to them.

In the initial phase of civic body polls in the state, 42 engineers will reach 7,300 polling booths on June 25 whereas the constituency-wise commissioning of EVMs would be completed till July 9.