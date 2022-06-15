e-Paper Get App

Narmadapuram: Child Conservation Foundation included in India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records

CCF's name was included in India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for organizing 100 live webinars on child development, child issues, child marriage, child labour, child welfare and child protection during the event.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 11:50 PM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day national seminar concluded on Wednesday under the aegis of Child Conservation Foundation India.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur, National Children's Commission President Priyank Kanungo, Foundation President Raghavendra Sharma, Kripashankar Choubey, Secretary Children's Commission attended the event.

Child rights worker and former Child Welfare Committee member from Narmadapuram Devdutt Gaur and Juvenile Justice Board member Shweta Choubey were also named in the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records for giving opinions and suggestions on subjects.

