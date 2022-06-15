e-Paper Get App

Narmadapuram: Collector, SP inspects poll preparations

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 11:47 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and District Election Officer Neeraj Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Gurkaran Singh reached Seoni Malwa on Wednesday and reviewed the preparations for the three-tier panchayat and urban body elections.

Collector Singh also inspected the strong room and material distribution site and vehicle arrangement of Government Girls Higher Secondary School here.

Collector Singh instructed the Returning Officer, Seoni Malwa to train the polling parties for distribution and return of materials in the next two days.

He said that ballot paper, voter list and other election related material should be distributed in an orderly manner.

Collector Singh said that the election work should be taken seriously. Ensure that elections are conducted in a fair and peaceful manner in Seoni Malwa.

