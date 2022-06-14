Narmadapuram: Collector, SP inspect strongroom in Kesla

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Neeraj Kumar Singh along with superintendent of police (SP) Dr Gurkarandan Singh reached Kesla on Tuesday and inspected the strong room built in Government Girls High School.

Collector Singh instructed to keep election materials like voter list, ballot papers etc. in the strong room in a safe and orderly manner and to distribute it to his polling party. He also appealed to voters to come out of their houses and cast their votes.

He also asked the government employees to inform people about casting their votes.

SP, Singh reviewed the security arrangement at the strong room and gave important instructions to police officials.