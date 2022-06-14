Narmadapuram: Be careful during election process, don’t reject nomination form without valid reason, says Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh

Representative pic

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): District Election Officer Neeraj Kumar Singh instructed all the returning officers to be careful and alert during the process of receipt of nomination papers, withdrawal of nominations and allotment of symbols etc. issued before the election.

Follow the instructions issued by the State Election Commission and conduct the election smoothly and successfully, he said adding that ensure that the nomination paper is not rejected without a valid reason.

Singh on Monday took a review meeting of preparations for the three-tier Panchayat elections and urban body election scheduled to be held in the next few days.

Singh directed all the returning officers to give the certification report to the candidates who were elected unopposed in the Panchayat general election. He said that the necessary materials for the election should be distributed on time.

Keeping in mind the rainy season, he asked them to arrange the safety of ballot papers from water. He further instructed to make all necessary arrangements for the polling party at the material distribution site. He said that elaborate arrangements should be made at the polling stations.

Besides, he was also instructed to make preparations for Yoga Day on June 21 in the district. In the meeting, Collector Singh gave instructions to celebrate Yoga Day at the tourist places of the district. He said that participation of school children, voluntary organizations, etc. should be ensured in Yoga Day. He directed the District Project Coordinator Education to celebrate the Pravesh Utsav on June 18.