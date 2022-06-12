Narmadapuram: Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh inaugurates two-day Mango Festival in Pachmarhi

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Two-day Mango Mahotsav was inaugurated by district Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. The festival that began on Saturday will culminate on Sunday.

The festival has been organised with the purpose to make farmers and tourists aware of different varieties of mangoes and to give information about the methods of mango production.

In the fair, a stall was also set up by Krishi Vigyan Kendra Bankhedi and technical information was given to farmers as well as doubts of farmers/tourists were also resolved.

The methods of irrigation were demonstrated by the Jain Irrigation System, Jalgaon and also information about intensive horticulture of mango was given through the film.

In the Mango Festival, 45 varieties of mangoes from district and division have been displayed, which attracted tourists and farmers. Mango fruits are being sold by the Government Park Polo and Pagara at the fair site itself, which tourists are buying. Naturally produced mangoes are also being sold in the fair, which is the centre of attraction.

Collector Singh also imparted intimacy to the people present to taste the different species of fair. The collector said that mango forests are naturally found only in Pachmarhi. Collector Singh also discussed with the tourists of Jaisalmer. Mango fair was visited by a large number of farmers and tourists.

In the fair, deputy Director Garden Rita Uike, Assistant Director Garden Silari Farm Neelam Patil, Garden Superintendent Polo Garden Pachmarhi S B Singh and horticulture staff of the district were present. Scientist Dr Lavesh Chaurasia from Krishi Vigyan Kendra participated. Kaushal Shakhwar, Vivek Dogrikar and Nitin Patil were present from the Jain Irrigation System.

