Bhopal: Narmadapuram gives highest number of unopposed elected sarpanches

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The highest number of unopposed sarpanches have been elected from Narmadapuram district. As many as 22 sarpanchs have been elected from this district. Overall 112 sarpanchs have been elected unopposed from across the state.

Voting for three-tier panchayat elections- for the first phase- will be held on June 25. Though the names of elected sarpanches will be declared officially after the counting process but after the last date of withdrawal of forms, 112 sarpanchs remained solo in the fray for their panchayats.

Among unopposed sarpanchs, 21-year-old Janki Gond from Deori Janpad in Sagar district is the youngest one. 75-year-old Ram Kishore Baiga from Jaisingh Nagar in Shahdol district is the oldest sarpanch to be elected unopposed.

According to unofficial information compiled at district level and sent to the state election commission (SEC), the highest number of unopposed sarpanchs stood at 22 from Narmadapuram district.

It is closely followed by Jabalpur and Sagar districts that had selected 15 sarpanchs unopposed. As many as 9 sarpanchs were selected unanimously in various panchayats in Chhindwara district. 8 sarpanchs from Seoni district and 6 from Sehore were elected unopposed.

Five sarpanchs each from Shahdol, Balaghat, and Narsinghpur district were selected unopposed while four were elected unanimously in Barwani district.

Three sarpanchs have been elected unopposed in Morena district, 2 each from Guna, Sidhi, Umaria and Jhabua districts and 1 sarpanch each from Ratlam, Gwalior, Rewa, Vidisha and Khargone districts were elected unopposed.