Bhopal: Stamp & registration dept employees demand 5-day work week

A delegation of employees of the department met senior officials and apprised them of their demands.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 12:33 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Employees of the Stamps and Registration Department have demanded a five-day work week on the lines of other government departments.

President of the employees association of the Stamps and Registration Department, Dushyant Dixit said that instructions have been issued recently for all government offices to continue with the five-day working schedule, due to COVID.

“We are asked to come to the office regularly on Saturday. We have worked on more than 55 holidays whereas our counterparts are working only for five days a week,” said Dixit.

A delegation of employees of the department met senior officials and apprised them of their demands. The senior officials said that it was a revenue generating department and therefore the rules are tweaked quite often in the interest of the government, Dixit said.

The employees of the registration department said that they will hold talks at the government level also and if their demand is not met then they may resort to alternative means of protest.

