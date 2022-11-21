Narmadapuram: Country-made liquor, raw materials seized

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A team of excise department conducted raid in Bandar Khoh, Amlada, and Aari villages in the district on directives of Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and District Excise Officer Arvind Sagar on Saturday. A total of 55 litres of raw liquor and 2100 kg of mahua lahan were seized and destroyed on the spot. Action was taken against the accused, said Sagar. The raid was carried out under de-addiction campaign in Seoni-Malwa and Makhan Nagar. On Sunday, excise staff recovered 1200 kg of mahua lahan and liquor-making material from Naya Kheda Bengali Colony drain during check drive. A total of 3 cases were registered. Excise department sub-inspector Rajesh SahuVasudevacharya Tripathi, constables Gopal Raghuvanshi, Manoj Raghuvanshi, sub-inspector RS Rathore, Madan Patel and Bharti carried out the raids.