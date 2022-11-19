Narmadapuram: 5,000 farmers to take part in statewide demonstration

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 5000 farmers of Narmadapuram district will take part in farmers’ demonstrations slated to take place in Bhopal on Tuesday, said Indian Farmers’ Union district secretary Uday Pandey on Saturday.

Pandey added that the demonstration would be staged to press for 18 demands placed before the state government.

Talking to the media, Pandey stated that close to 60,000 farmers from the state are expected to show up, who will advance in a peaceful manner at the Moti Lal Science College in Bhopal. Farmers will halt at the very spot and begin with demonstration if stopped by the police and administrative officials.

Their demands include calling seven-day special session of the Assembly to discuss their problems, provide compensation for the losses incurred by them during the Covid-19 and rain received this year, immediate disbursal of insurance amount.