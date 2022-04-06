Narmadapuram: Congress takes out rally against price rise

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress workers took out rallies on Tuesday against the rising prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders and other essential items.

Spokesperson of MP Congress Committee Rajkumar Kelu Upadhyay and Youth Congress speaker Shivraj Chandol blamed the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre for rising prices of essential commodities.

As soon as the BJP government came to power at the Centre, the prices began to shoot up, they said, adding that the BJP is working for a few industrialists.

President of the district unit of the Congress Sewa Dal Jitendra Solanki said that the BJP broke the back of common man. President of the city Congress committee Rakesh Sharma said that the BJP only gave the slogan of bringing ‘Achche Din’ (good days).

The rally which began from Satraste, passing through Indira Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, returned to Satraste. A large number of Congress workers like Beenu Budholia, Hemant Choudhary, Rajendra Dohre and others were present at the rally.

They said that if the prices were not immediately checked they would launch a massive agitation across the country.

Revenue officials asked to give relief for crop loss in fire

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh visited Shukkarwada, Gundla and Dhansi areas in Makhan Nagar to take feedback on the loss of crops caused by a fire on Monday, official sources said on Wednesday.

The collector said that the incident occurred because of burning stubbles and directed the officials of the revenue department to provide relief to the farmers after a survey.

He also said that the poor farmers should be given free rations and, in an interaction with the farmers whose crops were burnt, the collector assured them not to be worried about anything as the administration would help them.

The collector who also took feedback on the reasons for burning stubbles directed the officials of the revenue department and the agriculture department to check such incidents.

He further said that burning stubbles not only pollutes the environment but also causes accidents and that stern action should be taken against those who are involved in burning stubbles.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:27 PM IST