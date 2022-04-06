West Bengal: Eye-witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder commits suicide

Kolkata: Niranjan Baishnav, an eye-witness in the murder of Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality in Purulia district Tapan Kandu, was found dead on Wednesday.

Baishav committed suicide after being continuously ‘drilled’ by the police and also due to the ‘horrific’ sight when Kandu was killed. A suicide note has also been found.

Political slugfest started between all the political parties after the incident happened.

Demanding CBI inquiry even over Baishav’s death, Kandu’s wife said there is a larger ‘conspiracy’ as suddenly how can someone commit suicide.

Congress district president Nepal Mahato also cried foul and smelt ‘conspiracy’ in the incident.

It can be noted that speculations started after Baishav’s mobile was found missing from his house.

“If it is genuine suicide case then where did Baishav’s mobile go? Or it is just a camouflage for which the mobile is missing,” questioned Mahato.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that IC of Jhalda should be taken into remand.

“The IC should be quizzed and if he is quizzed I am sure he will speak about SP Purulia’s involvement in the case. And if SP is quizzed the name of Mamata Banerjee or Abhishek Banerjee will come out. TMC wants all 108 civic bodies. CBI will bring the truth out,” said Adhikari.

Meanwhile, after Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe in the Jhalda incident, the agency lodged the first FIR.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the incident of suicide is ‘unfortunate’.

“It has to be assessed who has mostly gained due to such killings. Even after the CBI probe is given and the probe is on, such a thing is really unfortunate,” said Ghosh.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:56 PM IST