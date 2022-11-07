Narmadapuram: Collector reviews applications received on CM Helpline portal

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Narmadapuram, Neeraj Kumar Singh, chaired a time-limit (TL) meeting at collectorate to review the applications received on CM Helpline portal as well in public hearings. He reviewed other arrangements, the officials said on Monday.

The officials further informed that Collector Singh issued various instructions to the officials present in the meeting.

As the meeting commenced, Collector Singh issued instructions to all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and officials to ensure arrangements for paddy procurement soon. He also instructed that during the determination of procurement centres, more and more warehouse level centres should be identified.

Collector Singh then reviewed all the preparations being ensured at the Bandrabhan fair ongoing in Narmadapuram. During this, he issued instructions to the officials to ensure all security arrangements as well as other basic arrangements.

Post this, he took stock of the progress of preparation of Ayushman cards and strictly instructed all the Janpad Chief executive officers (CEOs) as well as Chief Municipal officers (CMOs) to ramp up the pace of their work.

Towards the end of the meeting, he reviewed all the grievances registered on the CM helpline portal as well as those applications received in public hearing and directed the officials concerned to redress the issues immediately. Zila panchayat CEO, Manoj Sariyam, Additional collector Manoj Singh Thakur and other officials were also present in the meeting.