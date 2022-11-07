Bhopal: ‘Govt can’t refuse to accept RTI application’

Representative Image | Twitter image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Singh, Madhya Pradesh State Information Commissioner, has said that government offices cannot refuse to accept RTI applications from people.

“Government offices think that if they refuse to accept RTI applications, then they will not have to share information and also they can't be held accountable for denial of information,” he stated in an order in which he imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 against a government school principal for refusing to accept an RTI application sent by post.

Government Higher Secondary School Principal Ramniwas Kushwah in Kharamseda in Satna district had refused to accept an RTI application sent by registered post by applicant Munnalal Patel.

Aggrieved by this, Patel had filed first appeal with Satna District Education Officer complaining against Kushwah but he wasn’t heard.

Patel then moved a second appeal with MP state Information Commission. He complained that he was denied information by Kushwah. Information Commissioner Rahul Singh, while addressing the appeal, ruled that the case should be taken up as a complaint and not as an appeal for appeal requires RTI application to be received at PIO office.

Singh in his order stated that RTI applicant instead of moving first appeal could directly file complaint with the Commission under Section 18 of RTI Act if PIO refused to admit RTI application. When the principal failed to provide any evidence in his favour, Information Commissioner imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on him.