Narmadapuram: Collector issues orders for grievance redressal in public hearing

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A public hearing to redress the grievances of the common man was organised in Narmadapuram district on Tuesday, in the presence of Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

The hearing took place in the collectorate office of the district, in which as many as 15 applications were received. Collector Singh carefully listened to the grievances put forth by the general public in the hearing and issued instructions to the officials concerned to redress the grievances. During this, he also took stock of the progress of other grievances which were presented in the last public hearing.

Gurpreet Singh Saluja, a resident of Pipariya, presented his grievance before the collector in the public hearing. Elaborating his issue, he stated that despite being a beneficiary of the Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana and the approval of loan for setting up a business, he has still not been dispensed the loan amount by the Pipariya branch of Bank of India.

A similar grievance was presented by Himanshu Vyas, a beneficiary of Pradhanmantri Rojgaar Srijan programme. Taking stock of the grievances, collector Singh directed the general manager (GM) of District Trade and Industry Centre to get in touch with the banks and coordinate with them to redress the issues. Additional collector Manoj Singh Thakur and other administrative officials were also present in the hearing.

Read Also Narmadapuram Bengali Association bids adieu to Goddess Durga