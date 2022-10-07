Narmadapuram Bengali Association bids adieu to Goddess Durga

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Bengali Association of Narmadapuram district rejoiced in the Sindoor Khela celebrations, which are a prominent part of Vijayadashami celebrations observed by the community every year.

The ladies of the community led the Sindoor Khela ceremony on the occasion, which encompassed offering sindoor (vermillion) to Goddess Durga and then applying Sindoor on the faces of other fellow women on the occasion. During this, the women paid their obeisance to Goddess Durga and prayed for the longevity of their husbands.

While smearing the Sindoor on other women’s faces, the female participants of the ceremony greeted them and wished their husbands a long and healthy life too.

Pronoti Chatterjee, Mau Chowdhury, Jayanti Pal, Baby Dey Roy, Juhi Chatterjee, Meena Mitra, Mona Chatterjee, Uma Pal, Nirmala Chatterjee, Krishna Seth, Jharna Ghosh, Shubhashree Roy, Anima Ghosh and others were the ones who fervently participated in the ceremony and made the celebrations a success.

President of Bengali Association, Narmadapuram, Dr Ashish Chatterjee extended his heartfelt Vijayadashami greetings to the general public of the district and expressed gratitude to all the members of the association for the splendid celebrations.

Read Also Narmadapuram: Helmet checking campaign to be set in motion from today