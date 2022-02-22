Narmadapuram: Civic body not giving information to union under RTI

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Executive president of Nagar Palika Employeesí Association Mahesh Verma said that the information about the staff welfare sought under the RTI Act has not provided.

Information was sought about the transfer of employees' contribution to PF account, payment of monthly salary on time, arrears of the Seventh Pay Commission, weekly off and other issues.

The Employees' Union made appeal to the office of the joint director on April 11, 2016 and second appeal on May 12, 2017.

The civic body has signed an agreement with the employees' association and assured that all the information would be provided to the union.

100% families in 348 villages get water

The Public Health Engineering Department and Jal Nigam have begun to work on 2,279 water supply schemes under Jal Jiwan Mission. Water has been supplied to 100% families in 348 villages in Narmadapuram division.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:22 AM IST