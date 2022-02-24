Narmadapuram: CCTV cameras to be set up at Itarsi station, says Narottam Mishra

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that CCTV cameras will be installed at Itarsi railway station and at other important places.

Inaugurating 120 houses for policemen in Itarsi on Wednesday, Mishra said that the government has been working to strengthen the policing system in Madhya Pradesh.

It is because of the government’s efforts that the policemen worked with dedication during the corona pandemic, and that providing security to people is the MP government’s priority, Mishra said.

The Home Minister directed the inspector general of police Narmadapuram to name the colony after the Narmada river.

The police commissary system has been implemented in Bhopal and Indore and that the officials of the police department and those of the jails were given promotion, he further said.

A proposal for promoting the home guard jawans will soon be considered, he said.

Mishra said that he had accepted legislator Sitasharan Sharma’s proposal for opening a railway court in Itarsi.

Sharma also put up a proposal before Mishra for development work in the area.

