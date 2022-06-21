Narmadapuram: Action against 7 employees for skipping election training

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): As many as seven employees remained absent during election training despite strict instructions given by the State Election Commission.

Regarding this, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has issued show-cause notice to these employees. At the same time, an order has been passed to stop their salary increment.

According to the District Education Officer Arun Ingle, total 18 employees were found to be absent at block- level training conducted on June 18 without informing any competent authority. They have been given a time limit of three days to respond to notice and strict action has been taken as the reply provided by them is not found satisfactory.

Collector Singh has instructed to stop the salary increment of absent seven government employees including school teachers Suresh Patel, Girish Gautam, Nitin Verma, Brajmohan Choure, Balaram Lohiya, Balram Dhanka and Ram Singh Kajle with immediate effect. According to officials, a warning has been given to three absent employees which include Rajendra Sharma, Subhash Babu Yadav and Anup Uike. On the other hand two other government employees have been asked to furnish medical board certificates who sighted illness as the reason behind their absence.