Narmadapuram: 4th NTPC national ranking archery tourney begins on Sunday

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth NTPC national ranking archery tournament will begin at SNG stadium of Narmadapuram district on Sunday. It will be organised by the Archery Association of India, MP Archery Association. The tournament will be held in three phases.

The tournament will begin at 11 am on Sunday. On the first two days (till Monday), the competition will be held for archers belonging to the sub-junior category. Thereafter, the junior category archers will compete in the events to be organised on October 12 and 13, whereas the clash of senior archers will be witnessed on October 15 and 16.

Sports officials told the media that all the preparations have been ensured at the venue to facilitate the smooth conduct of the tournament. During this, the officials also stated that the acclaimed archers of the country will also participate in the competition and the winners of each category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Former MLA and State President of MP Archery Association, Girja Shankar Sharma stated that more than 200 archers will take part in the tournament, which also includes the ones who represented India at Asia Olympics, such as Deepika Kumari, Disha Pooniya, Atanu Das and Jayant Talukdaar.