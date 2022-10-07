Narmadapuram: Helmet rules go for a toss, cops recover Rs 50k+ as fines

Helmet rules go for a toss |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 206 two-wheeler riders were found to be flouting the recently-announced helmet rules in Narmadapuram district within last two days, taking action against whom the police officials recovered a fine of Rs 51,500, said the Narmadapuram traffic police on Friday.

The police added that 80 two-wheeler commuters were challaned on the first day of the helmet checking campaign on Thursday while as many as 126 such commuters were penalised on Friday, the imposed fine added up to be Rs 51, 500.

According to police, the recently announced mandatory helmet rules went for a toss in the district, as the two-wheeler commuters were found to be violating the norms brazenly. Where on one hand, the traffic police were busy slapping fines on the violators, flowers were being handed over to those who obeyed.

The traffic police also claimed that the violators came up with flimsy excuses after being intercepted, one of which was the unavailability of the helmet shops in the district.

Talking to the media, the DSP (traffic police) Santosh Mishra has stated that helmet checking would continue.

