Narmadapuram: 14 people arrested in connection of gambling

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The police administration here is taking strict action against law breakers. Kotwali police have arrested 14 people accused of gambling and have seized Rs 68,300 from them, said police on Sunday.

On the instructions of superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh, ASP Avadhesh Pratap Singh and SDOP Parag Saini the Kotwali police station incharge got a tipoff that a large number of people were betting. The police formed the team and raided Shrikunj garden area situated near Kachrapatti area.

The police have arrested 14 accused under Section 13 of Gambling Act and have seized Rs 68,300 from them.

The police have arrested Siddhant Kushwaha, Pramod Ahirwar, Rakesh Rajput, Satyam Malviya, Akchat Jain, Gourav Meena, Ankit Jaat, Tushar Badani, Yadram Sharma, Mukul Sharma, Sourabh Santore, Kshitij Gour, Kasish Kumar Badani and Rahul Sarathe.

The Kotwali police team was lead by sub inspector Darbari Lal Vishwakarma, ASI Sunil Joshi, head constable Shailendra, Yogesh, Amit Sharma, Pawal Masihi constables Lokesh Kapil, Rajkumar and Bhagwat Singh played vital role in conducting raid.