Civic poll results update: BJP wins 4 municipal corporations, AAP wins in Singrauli; Congress wins in Chhindwara

Gathering of people outside counting centre in Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The counting for 11 municipal corporations started in the state on Sunday. The results of six municipal corporations have been declared so far. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four municipal corporations which include Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa and Sagar. On the other hand the Congress won in Chhindwara and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won in Singrauli.

Besides, the BJP is leading in three municipal corporations and the Congress is leading in two municipal corporations.

AAP candidate Rani Agrawal beat BJP candidate Chandraprakash Vishwakarma by 9,159 votes whereas Congress candidate Arvind Chandel stood third position.

Congress candidate Vikram Ahake defeated BJP candidate Anand Dhurve by 3547 votes in Chhindwara.

BJP candidate Madhuri Patel won by 542 votes in Burhanpur. She got 52,823 votes and Congress candidate Shahnaz Ansari got 52,281 votes. Similarly, BJP candidate Yogesh Tamrakar beat Congress candidate Siddharth Kushwaha by 24,400 votes in Satna. BJP candidate Amrita Yadav defeated Congress candidate Asha Mishra by 19,463 votes in Khandwa. BJP candidate Sangeeta Tiwari beat Congress candidate Nidhi Jain by 12,665 votes in Sagar.

BJP candidate Malti Rai is leading by 43,000 votes after fourth round of counting in Bhopal. BJP candidate Pushyamitra Bhargava is leading by around 31,000 votes in Indore. BJP candidate Mukesh Tatwal leads by 3,736 votes after sixth rounds of counting in Ujjain.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Shobha Sikarwar is leading by 21691 votes in Gwalior. Congress candidate Jagat Bahadur is leading by around 43,694 votes in Jabalpur.