Munawar Faruqui case: Two co-accused get interim bail from Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted interim bail to two men accused of organising a comedy show in Indore, during which stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui allegedly insulted Hindu deities.

Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1 and was in jail since January 2, was set free on bail last week. A single bench of the high court comprising Justice Rohit Arya granted bail to the two co-accused Prakhar Vyas and Adwin Anthony.

Comedian Faruqui and five others involved in organising the show in Indore were arrested following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud.

The MLA's son had alleged that objectionable comments were made about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the show held on January 1.