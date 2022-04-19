Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana relaunched: Train from Bhopal chugs off with 900 pilgrims to Kashi-Vishwanath

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Around 900 pilgrims left for Varanasi for ‘Teerth Darshan’ from Kamlapati Railway station on Tuesday singing bhajans on beat of dholak and manjira.

Relaunching the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, which was discontinued during pandemic time, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off the train from Rani Kamlapati railway station for Varanasi. Minister for culture and religious endowment Usha Thakur is also accompanying the pilgrims to Kashi-Vishwanath.

Pilgrims at the railway station to board train to Varanasi | FP

Flower petals were showered on the pilgrims as they entered the Railway station. Tribal artists added to the charm by their folk music and dance performance.

The chief minister felicitated the pilgrims with shawls, shriphals and also handed over japa mala and wished them “Mangalmayi yatra” (safe journey). Chouhan said that Sundarkand, Bhajans will be recited in the train during the journey.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the relaunch of Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

A pilgrim blesses CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in BHopal on Tuesday. | FP

Besides Thakur, her other ministerial colleagues Bhupendra Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Jagdish Devda were also present on the occasion. BJP State president VD Sharma, BJP senior leader Hitanand Sharma, MLAs Rameshwar Sharma, Krishna Gaur, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, BJP district president Sumit Pachori also marked their presence.

Addressing the pilgrims, Chouhan assured that the Teerth Darshan scheme will continue for the people without any disruption. “Today my heart is full of joy and happiness. Our pilgrims are going to have a great experience of life. The government had launched the Tirth Darshan scheme in 2012 to take people for pilgrimage free of cost. The government has arranged for breakfast and tea for pilgrims in the train and their stay at the holy city. The scheme will not be discontinued and the train will take pilgrims for darshan.”

Pilgrims heading to Varanasi at Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal, on Tuesday | FP

CM flagging off special train to Varanasi from Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal, Tuesday. | FP

After returning from the pilgrimage, the people should work for environment conservation and also raise awareness in public to give up liquor, said Chouhan. The pilgrims should also give due respect and regards to their daughters, stressed Chouhan.

As the CM called for creating awareness about de-addiction, the finance minister Jagdish Devda assured that the government would explore other avenues to generate funds to run state affairs. “De-addiction is challenging but it is right that the government is moving to create awareness about de-addiction in society. I support this awareness drive in Madhya Pradesh,” said Devda while replying to media persons on the CM’s call.

CM offering prayer ahead of flagging off special train | FP

Chouhan also met the pilgrims in the compartment and inquired about the facilities. Entire staff and executives of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) were pressed to assist the pilgrims in compartments.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:18 PM IST