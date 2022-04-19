Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana: As Sun sizzles at 45 deg/cel in MP, culture minister, pilgrims board non-AC train to Varanasi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unperturbed by sizzling Sun, the minister for tourism culture & adhyatm Usha Thakur and around 900 pilgrims boarded the non-Air Conditioned train to Varanasi. Everything is fine when it is a matter of god, said the minister when asked if the journey will be uncomfortable as the temperature is hovering around 45 degree Celsius in Madhya Pradesh. “It is a non-AC train and a heat wave is sweeping the state but everything is fine when it is a matter related to God. Pilgrims look quite happy,” said the minister.

Minister for tourism culture & adhyatm Usha Thakur with other pilgrims on board train to Varanasi. | FP

A pilgrim as she leaves for the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi through a special train as part of the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana. | FP

Speaking on the same lines, PHE minister Tulsi Silawat said, “Look, pilgrims are happy despite the blazing heat. Heat wave or scorching heat hardly matters as the pilgrims are heading for the Tirth Darshan.”

Heat fails to deter jubilant pilgrims: Vir Bhan Sahu, a resident of Bhopal, who boarded the train, too said that the hot weather is not a deterrent. “I am happy that the government has restarted the train for Teerth darshan. I am going with an attendant.”

Pilgrims as they leave for the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi through a special train as part of the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana. | FP

Urmila Patwa, a pilgrim from Udaipura said, “hot weather is not an issue. This is a pious journey for the lord’s darshan. We are very happy going on a pilgrimage. Government has made arrangements for us. We thank the government, especially CM Shivraj Singh, for making it possible.”

Shukugan Bai of Udaipura said, “With Urmila, we all are going for teerth darshan, a Shubh Kaam and we can tolerate this sizzling heat. We are obliged to the government for arranging this trip for us.”

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:14 PM IST