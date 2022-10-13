e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMPT’s Narmada Parikrama tour to begin from Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore on Friday

MPT’s Narmada Parikrama tour to begin from Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore on Friday

The board is giving away lucrative packages starting from as low as 63,000 INR to 78,000 INR which will include accommodations, transportation and 3 meals per day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department is going to start Narmada Parikrama tour from Friday. The 15 -day and 14 nights tour will begin from Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore.

Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC), Vinod Gontia said that the event will flourish in the auspicious presence of priests and sages from across the country including MP.

The tour will be inaugurated from Hotel MPT Kalchuri Residency in Jabalpur on Friday.

From Jabalpur, the tour will proceed to Amarkantak followed by Mandla, Kareli, Hoshangabad, Handia, Omkareshwar, Barwani, Rajpipla, Khatpor, Mithi Talai, Barodra, Jhabua, Maheshwar, Ujjain, Salkanpur, Budni before returning back to Jabalpur.

From Indore/Bhopal, the tour will proceed to Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Barwani, Rajpipla, Kathpor, Mithi Talai, Jhabua, Mandu, Maheshwar, Salkanpur, Jabalpur, Amarkantak, Mandla, Kareli, Hoshangabad, Omkareshwar before getting back to Indore and Bhopal.

The board is giving away lucrative packages starting from as low as 63,000 INR to 78,000 INR which will include accommodations, transportation and 3 meals per day. Booking and enquiries can be done from Madhya Pradesh Tourism regional and marketing offices, he said. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Two-km ropeway in Ujjain from railway station to Mahakal Temple, says Gadkari  
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Bhopal boys kabaddi team stands second in inter-district tourney

MP: Bhopal boys kabaddi team stands second in inter-district tourney

MP: EOW Jabalpur arrests Bishop's son

MP: EOW Jabalpur arrests Bishop's son

ISSF world championship: MP academy shooter wins bronze, says every championship counts

ISSF world championship: MP academy shooter wins bronze, says every championship counts

MPT’s Narmada Parikrama tour to begin from Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore on Friday

MPT’s Narmada Parikrama tour to begin from Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore on Friday

MP: Sweeper slits dead woman's womb to take out stillborn at crematorium; video goes viral

MP: Sweeper slits dead woman's womb to take out stillborn at crematorium; video goes viral