MPT’s Narmada Parikrama tour to begin from Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore on Friday

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department is going to start Narmada Parikrama tour from Friday. The 15 -day and 14 nights tour will begin from Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore.

Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC), Vinod Gontia said that the event will flourish in the auspicious presence of priests and sages from across the country including MP.

The tour will be inaugurated from Hotel MPT Kalchuri Residency in Jabalpur on Friday.

From Jabalpur, the tour will proceed to Amarkantak followed by Mandla, Kareli, Hoshangabad, Handia, Omkareshwar, Barwani, Rajpipla, Khatpor, Mithi Talai, Barodra, Jhabua, Maheshwar, Ujjain, Salkanpur, Budni before returning back to Jabalpur.

From Indore/Bhopal, the tour will proceed to Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Barwani, Rajpipla, Kathpor, Mithi Talai, Jhabua, Mandu, Maheshwar, Salkanpur, Jabalpur, Amarkantak, Mandla, Kareli, Hoshangabad, Omkareshwar before getting back to Indore and Bhopal.

The board is giving away lucrative packages starting from as low as 63,000 INR to 78,000 INR which will include accommodations, transportation and 3 meals per day. Booking and enquiries can be done from Madhya Pradesh Tourism regional and marketing offices, he said.