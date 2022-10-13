Bhopal: Two-km ropeway in Ujjain from railway station to Mahakal Temple, says Gadkari  

The first phase of Shri Mahakal Lok to the public by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, announced the construction of a two-kilometre ropeway from the railway station to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. The construction will cost Rs 209 crore and will begin in July 2023.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that Shri Mahakal Lok would be open to the public from 6 am to 11 pm daily. However, entry will be allowed till 10 pm.

Gadkari’s announcement on the ropeway construction comes close on the heels of the dedication of the first phase of Shri Mahakal Lok to the public by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Gadkari said in tweets, “The tender for a Rs 209-crore ropeway has been sanctioned. The ropeway will reduce the travel time from Ujjain railway station to Mahakal temple to 5 minutes.” He said, “People will get such facilities as parking, a food zone, a waiting room and a lavatory at the ropeway station.”

Chouhan thanked Modi and Gadkari for sanctioning the ropeway. The CM tweeted, “I’m pleased to share that Shri Mahakal Lok dedicated to public by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open to devotees from 6 am to Shayan aarti at 11 pm. However, entry to Shri Mahakal Lok will be allowed till 10 pm.”

Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain has been built on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor in Varanasi and its Phase I has been developed at a cost of Rs 350 crore, according to state government officials.

In the first phase, small and big Rudra Sagar, Harsiddhi Temple, Char Dham Temple and Vikram Tila have been developed in the courtyard of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, say officials. The first phase of Shri Mahakal Lok is technically called Mrida Project-1.