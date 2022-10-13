Bhopal: 99 under construction roads will be completed in state by July 2023, says Minister Gopal Bhargava

Gopal Bhargava |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava has said that as many as 99 under construction roads in the state will be completed by July 2023. An amount of Rs 1373 crore has been sanctioned by the Central Government for the completion of two new roads and 107 incomplete roads. The remaining incomplete and newly approved road construction works will be completed by April 2024, Bhargava added.

Minister Bhargava has expressed his gratitude to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the approval.

The minister has instructed the officers of the department to ensure that the construction of newly approved and incomplete road construction will be completed with quality and within the stipulated time-frame. He said that after the completion of these roads, traffic would be smooth in about 15 districts of the state.

Principal Secretary, Neeraj Mandloi informed that under the Centrally Funded Special Assistance for Capital Expenditure 2022-23, a loan of Rs 1373. 27 crore was sanctioned by the Union Finance Ministry.

This amount will have to be returned by the state government in the next 50 years. He said that with this amount, approval was given for the construction of two new roads from Rewa-Biohari to Tetka Mod at a cost of Rs 125 crore and Narmadapuram-Pipariya road at a cost of Rs 70.57 crore.

