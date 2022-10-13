Bhopal: Central Academy for Police Training to organise Deepawali Mela

CAPT CAMPUS |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT) is going to organise a Deepawali Mela to bring the festive cheer and to offer the residents to shop for traditional gifts in CAPT campus, Kanasiya, Bhopal on October 14, an official said.

The meal is being organised in association with the troops of CRPF, SSB and ITBP at Central Academy for Police Training, Bhopal, Bureau of Police Research and Development, (CAPT) Campus.

With the cloud of the pandemic beyond, this year, the celebration would be grander, and the countdown has already begun. To make it a joyful day for the personnel, a cultural extravaganza is also there. Inter-unit badminton tournaments, Rangoli design and painting competitions would also be organised by the personnel of all the forces.

The exhibition-cum-fete will also offer various products for Diwali which includes Handcrafted Lamps, Candles, Jewelleries, Handloom and traditional decorative items, including various food stalls and fun games for kids.

The whole CAPT reverberated with energy and enthusiasm, hoping that this Diwali would bring the utmost peace and prosperity in everybody’s life.