Karwa Chauth 2022: Here's when you can break your fast; timings for moon sighting in Mumbai, Delhi, Bhopal, Panaji and more

Karwa Chauth falls on October 13, i.e. today. During the occasion, Hindu women observe a fast for the good health and longevity of their husbands. Early in the morning, the wife eats some spoons of sargi, a nutritious meal to help them observe fast in the coming hours of the day. They break the fast only after sighting the moon through a sieve.
If the sky in your area isn't cloudy, here are the timings when you can sight the moon this Karwa Chauth night:
Mumbai:20:48
Delhi: 20:10
Bhopal: 20:21
Panaji: 20:51
A few more places across India:
Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh: 19:06
Kohima, Nagaland: 19:07
Gangtok, Sikkim: 19:26
Kolkata, West Bengal: 19:37
Patna, Bihar: 19:44
Ranchi, Jharkhand: 19:48
Bhubaneshwar, Odisha: 19:25
Dehradun, Uttarakhand: 20:02
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: 20:03
Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana: 20:06
Raipur, Chhattisgarh: 20:07
Daman: 20:10
Jaipur, Rajasthan: 20:18
Amravati, Maharashtra: 20.23
Hyderabad, Telangana: 20:27
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: 20:29
Bengaluru, Karnataka: 20:40
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: 20:51
Puducherry: 21:04
