Karwa Chauth 2022: Here's when you can break your fast; timings for moon sighting in Mumbai, Delhi, Bhopal, Panaji and more |

Karwa Chauth falls on October 13, i.e. today. During the occasion, Hindu women observe a fast for the good health and longevity of their husbands. Early in the morning, the wife eats some spoons of sargi, a nutritious meal to help them observe fast in the coming hours of the day. They break the fast only after sighting the moon through a sieve.

If the sky in your area isn't cloudy, here are the timings when you can sight the moon this Karwa Chauth night:

Mumbai:20:48

Delhi: 20:10

Bhopal: 20:21

Panaji: 20:51

A few more places across India:

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh: 19:06

Kohima, Nagaland: 19:07

Gangtok, Sikkim: 19:26

Kolkata, West Bengal: 19:37

Patna, Bihar: 19:44

Ranchi, Jharkhand: 19:48

Bhubaneshwar, Odisha: 19:25

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: 20:02

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: 20:03

Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana: 20:06

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: 20:07

Daman: 20:10

Jaipur, Rajasthan: 20:18

Amravati, Maharashtra: 20.23

Hyderabad, Telangana: 20:27

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: 20:29

Bengaluru, Karnataka: 20:40

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: 20:51

Puducherry: 21:04

Read Also Karwa Chauth 2022: Places to have a romantic dinner this festive night in and around Mumbai