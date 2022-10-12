Karwa Chauth 2022: Places to have a romantic dinner this festive night in and around Mumbai

Karwa Chauth is arriving soon on October 13, i.e. tomorrow. The occasion sees Hindu women observing a fast for the good health and longevity of their husbands.

On Karwa Chauth, women break the fast only after sighting the moon through a sieve. The first bite of food and a sip of water by one's husband marks the conclusion of the Karwa Chauth vrat. Despite traditional families having their dinner together each night and this festive day, in today's time, some couples plan a dinner date along their love on this special occasion.

After a long day of fasting, here's where you can enjoy a perfect night with some food and feel.

Poetry, Bandra

Is she the one who stereotypically falls for the colour "pink"? If yes, this well-lit ambience designed in the shades of pink can be an ideal visit to cherish your Karwa Chauth moments. From a fitness-friendly meal such as museli, salad, or bread slices to a heavy calorie pick such as waffles, spaghetti, or cocoa-caffeinated drinks, there's a lot to treat your bae at Poetry. However, if you are looking out for something desi this night, then scroll to the next suggested food zone.

Pali Beach Resort and Restaurant, Uttan

A little away from the busy city of Mumbai, the Pali Beach resort is an impressive beachside place to celebrate your festive night in a romantic way. If you and your bae love dancing along a sip of wine to mark occasions, this place is just something you can vouch for. Be it Indian delicacy cravings or longing for some Chinese noodles, you have variety in the cuisine served here. Having a romantic tree-top seating to enjoy your meal in privacy and pleasure, the resort-cum-restaurant is a great place to be this Karwa Chauth.

Asilo, Lower Parel

This place provides a romantic roof-top dinner embracing the beauty of the night sky, stars and the Karwa Chauth moon. A perfect location to soothe your tastebuds, cherish your love, and click great pictures. The ambience is so pleasing to give you a memorable experience.

traveltriangle

Cafe Ista in Sion

This can be an ideal place to spend one's night inorder to relive your nostalgic college days and your romantic dates from then... Also, if you are looking for a simple yet cozy food court to take your beloved wife to dinner, this is your must-visit place. Popular among college students and young couples for a romantic date, this is an affordable destination to make some love moments blossom with sips and snacks. If your honey loves desserts, do order a hot sizzling brownie to set the mood right.

Google

Caravan Serai

Heavenly lighting at this food joint can make your night even more special. After fasting for the festival, one can treat their better half with some mouth-watering paneer dishes at Caravan Serai in Mumbai.