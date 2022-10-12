Karwa Chauth 2022: What to have and not have while fasting; tips for first time vrat-keepers | File

Karwa Chauth is arriving soon on October 13. The occasion sees Hindu women observing a fast for the good health and longevity of their husbands. Indeed, it isn't easy to follow the vrat that sees females not having even a drop of water until sunset.

Don't worry if you aren't pro at fasting. We have some tips and suggestions for you that can help you stay healthy throughout the day.

Check out some tips to ace the vrat better:

1. Try eating as much protein as possible before you start your fast. Protein takes longer to break down and digest, and hence it keeps you full for longer.

2. Avoid sugar-loaded items before starting your fast as it will make you hungry again sooner.

3. Dry fruits are a good nutrient-loaded option to have before you start fasting as they promote energy storage in your body throughout the day.

4. Hydrate well. You should focus on drinking at least 2-3 glasses of water before you begin fasting as it will keep your thirst satiated for quite some time. Also, you need hydration to get through the day.

5. Avoid fried items as they make you a bit lethargic and lower your energy levels.

6. After you break the fast, try to have a good balance of protein and carbohydrates. A combination of both will infuse a good amount of energy in you.

7. Don't have tea or coffee directly as it may cause acidity 8. Keep taking rest throughout the day as your energy levels will be low. You may also experience headaches due to a drop in insulin levels as a result of fasting. So, don't tire your body.

9. Drink at least a full glass of water or maybe even lemonade to hydrate yourself instantly as you break the fast.

10. Try taking a soothing, calming tea like green tea or chamomile tea later at night to give your body the much-needed dose of antioxidants.

Read Also Get salon like glow at home with these face masks and serums this Karwa Chauth