World Asthma Day: Steps To Assist In Emergency Attack

By: Rahul M | May 06, 2024
World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May every year. This day aims at spreading awareness about Asthma and promoting Asthma Care globally.
This year World Asthma Day is observed on May 7. This day is an opportunity for every individual, health professional, educator and organisations around the world to spread awareness and better healthcare facilities for Asthmatic patients.
If you come across someone who is having an Asthma Attack, you need to stay calm and help the person to sit in a straight up position. Try not leaving them alone to get help give them reassurance.
Look for the puffer spray in their belongings. Shake the puffer. Ask the person suffering to take 4 breaths from the puffer. In case you don't have spacer, ask them to take 1 puff and take a deep breath and hold it. Repeat this 3 more times.
Wait for around 2 minutes. If their situation doesn't improve, repeat the previous step. 1 puff, 4 breaths.
If the situation keeps worsening, call the emergency unit of the nearby hospital while you keep helping them with the puffer.
It is important for every individual to know about emergency steps to take in a Asthma Attack. You could save a life!
