Get salon like glow at home with these face masks and serums this Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth glow | South

Karva Chauth is one of the much-awaited and celebrated festivals for most Indian women as on this day married women keep a fast and pray for their husband’s well-being and long life. Every woman wishes to look her best on the occasion. And a lot of effort goes behind getting that glow and look perfect on the day, which means spending hours in salons. But this year we have got it sorted for you. Ditch the salons and get the glow sitting at home by just including a perfect face serum or mask in your skincare routine.

OZiva Inner Glo Serum

OZiva Inner Glo Serum is a 100% clean face serum that is clinically proven to increase skin radiance 3X. It inhibits the pigmentation process by reducing melanin synthesis with help of Marshmallow Root, Rice Bran and Licorice Root Extract, and reduces existing pigmentation with Saffron Oil. It also helps in antioxidation with the help of Amla Extract. Additionally, there are no harmful ingredients present in the serum - the product is free of mineral oil, paraben, cruelty, sulphate, dye, artificial fragrance and silicone, it is also a vegan product.

Price: INR 649. Available on oziva.in

Ayouthveda Vitamin C Rich Oat Silk and Honey Face Serum Sheet Mask

Impart luxuriant silky-smooth skin with Ayouthveda vitamin C rich, oat silk and honey face serum sheet mask soaked in nutrients-loaded serum. The pre-cut thin fiber sheet mask helps penetrate serum deep into the layer of the skin, ensuring glowing, smooth, flawless glass-like shinier skin.

Price: INR 150. Available on ayouthveda.com

The Body Shop Drops Of Light Brightening Serum

The Body Shop Drops Of Light Brightening Serum is clinically proven to reduce the number and intensity of dark spots. It has a light texture, quickly absorbs into the skin leaving the skin plumped with moisture. After application the skin Instantly looks brighter and more luminous.

Price: INR 2,595. Available on thebodyshop.in

Minimalist Vitamin C Face Serum

Minimalist Vitamin C Face Serum is for brighter, glowing and healthy looking Skin. It is a glow-boosting daily serum packaged with the goodness of Vitamin C and Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) that brightens and tones sun damaged and dull skin with dark spots. Additionally, this is fragrance free and non-comedogenic.

Price: INR 699. Available on beminimalist.co

Garnier Sakura Glow Serum Sheet Mask

Garnier Sakura Glow Serum Sheet Mask for glowing skin is enriched with Japanese Sakura and will instantly hydrate giving it a rosy glow from within in just 15 minutes. The sheet mask also will refresh and revitalise your complexion. Use Garnier Sakura White Sheet Mask if you have tired looking skin that feels dull and lacklustre.

Price: INR 99. Available ay garnier.in