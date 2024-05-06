World Athletics Day 2024: Date, History And 6 Easy Sports To Start Your Fitness Journey

By: Rahul M | May 06, 2024
World Athletics Day is celebrated on May 7th each year to honour the hardworking athletes and sports motivators.
All images from Canva
Then President of the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF), Primo Nebiolo, originated World Athletics Day in 1996.
To start a fitness journey, one must include running exercises. Daily running is a part of the Athlete's workout routine. It is one of the easiest and most accessible sports.
Cycling is one of the easiest and quickest learning sports. It is relaxing and helps you release stress.
Badminton can be an easy sport to pick up but gets challenging to master. It can be an easy hobby one can opt for summer vacation.
It's summer season, and swimming is an ideal sport to beat the heat. It helps in strengthening muscles, builds endurance and improves cardiovascular health.
Playing with either two or four players, Ping Pong or Table Tennis is a fun and effective way to add fitness to your routine.
Volleyball is a great team sports that provides a full-body workout with hand and leg movements. Adding it to your fitness regime is easy and beneficial.