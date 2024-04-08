MP's Raghogarh Royal & Sr Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Campaigns With MLA Son Jaivardhan & Grandson (WATCH)

Raghogarh/ Guna (Madhya Pradesh): As the Lok Sabha election fervour gripped the state, the campaign trail in Guna district witnessed a historic moment as three generations of the revered Raghogarh royal family stepped out together to support Congress candidate Digvijay Singh.

The video of the campaign is making rounds on social media.

This remarkable show of unity and endorsement came as a significant boost for Singh, who is contesting from Rajgarh seat.

#WATCH | Digvijaya Singh Spotted Campaigning With MLA Son Jaivardhan Singh, Grandson Sahastra Jay Singh In Guna#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/tc4qokxjBe — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 8, 2024

The presence of the Raghogarh royal family, including son and Raghogarh MLA Jaivardhan Singh and grandson Sahastrajay Singh, added a regal touch to the political arena. Their active participation in the campaign, engaging with voters and urging support for former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh, resonated deeply with the electorate.

Digvijaya Singh's 'Vada Nibhao Yatra' (or Promise Fulfillment Walk) across the parliamentary constituency has been marked by a strong commitment to development and progress. Today, his padyatra in Raghogarh Assembly constituency garnered immense support, with the Vada Nibhao Padyatra culminating in Raghogarh, further solidifying his bond with the people.

The unity displayed by the Raghogarh royal family underscores the deep-rooted support and endorsement for Digvijaya Singh, highlighting his candidacy as a unifying force in the political landscape of the state.