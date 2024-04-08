 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'PM Modi Waived Off ₹16 Lakh Cr Loan Of Billionaires, Amount Equivalent To 24-Year MNREGA Fund', Rahul Gandhi's Massive Allegation (VIDEO)
22 people have been made billionaires under Modi's rule.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Congress's star campaigner Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, addressed the public gathering for its Dhanaura Lok Sabha candidate Omkar Singh Markam of Seoni district.

Gandhi launched a strong attack on the Modi government, saying that the BJP has waived off a whopping Rs 16 lakh crore loan of the biggest billionaires of the country, an amount equivalent to 24-year MNREGA fund, however does not bother ro give relief to farmers and tribals.

Gandhi accused PM Modi of working for only two to three billionaires of India. On the other hand, he said, Congress works for farmers, Dalits, tribals, poor and deprived. 22 people have been made billionaires under Modi's rule. They have as much money as combined 70 crore people of the country.

On the other hand, poor people neither get employment nor can go to schools and colleges, the Wayanad MP said.

Gandhi added that the tribals are the first owners of this country and this land. Further he said that a BJP leader urinated on the head of a tribal in the state, which is BJP’s ideology. Gandhi promised 30 lakh government jobs to the youth, double scholarship to SC, ST and OBC students, MSP to farmers and deposit of Rs 1 lakh every year in the accounts of poor women.

Gandhi promised a new scheme under which farmers can avail the crop insurance money within the 30 days.

He also added that the congress government will bring strict law against paper leaks and will make provisions for strictest action.

