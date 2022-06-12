MPs, CWC members to take foot march to ED office on Monday: Digvijay Singh

Digvijaya Singh puts forward party's view on National Herald case | Free Press

OUR STAFF REPORTER

city.bhopal@fpj.co.in

Member of parliament and members of All India Congress working committee to march from the office and will reach the office of enforcement directorate, on Monday, said former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh to media, here at PCC on Sunday.

The ex-CM attacked the government on the issue of ED summons issued to party President Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has to appear before the ED on June 13 in the money laundering case related to National Herald.

Digvijay Singh said that Nehru and Gandhi family have never taken any loan, no FIR has been registered, yet a conspiracy is being hatched to defame them, we condemn it.

“All the Rajya Sabha MPs and senior party leaders will be present and along with them, Rahul Gandhi will march from Congress office 24 Akbar Road to ED headquarters, few may accompany with Rahul Gandhi and few may take a foot march to reach the office”, he added.

Digvijay Singh said that at this time an atmosphere of intimidation is being created in the country, bulldozer culture is going on, which is not mentioned anywhere in the law and constitution of the country, yet people's houses and shops houses are being demolished arbitrarily.

He said that the Constitution does not make any sense for them, they take oath of office, they promise to work with impartiality to the public, but in the whole country, the Bharatiya Janata Party is resorting to partisan behaviour.

He said that they (Party) strongly oppose the campaign launched by these people against a particular class.

**eom**