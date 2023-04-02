MPPSC: 40% quota sought for contractual doctors

MPPSC |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shaskiya-Swasiya Chikitsak Mahasabha (medical federation) has demanded 40% reservation for contractual medical officers in recruitments conducted by the Public Service Commission (MPPSC). These doctors are working with National Health Mission (NHM) in various areas, said the Mahasabha executive members.

This will solve the crisis of doctors in Madhya Pradesh as currently, there are vacancies for 8000 plus doctors, they added. There are 4000 plus doctors working and there is almost 48% shortage of doctors in the state, they elaborated.

Mahasabha president Dr Rajesh Malviya, Gandhi Medical College (GMC), said, “The contractual Medical officers are working in rural areas. They are experienced hands for the government. There is shortage of 48% doctors in the government sector. It will help in meeting the demands. We have raised the issue and higher up of medical education have agreed to look into it.”

“We had a meeting with senior officials. ACS Mohammed Suleman, health commissioner Dr Sudam Khade, director health Dinesh Shrivastava, DME Dr Jitendra Shukla and others were present in the meeting. They have agreed to look into the formula. MPSC has to conduct only interviews of working medical officers who are experienced hands for us,” Dr Malviya added.