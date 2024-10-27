HC Stays Appointment Of Assistant Professor At Neemuch Medical College

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh principal bench of the High Court at Jabalpur has stayed the appointment of an assistant professor Dushyant Pal Singh in Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha Government Medical college, Neemuch. Petitioner Deepak Sharma, who was on first on the waiting list had challenged the appointment of Singh, accusing him of forging documents and certificates.

The petitioner argued that Singh was not eligible for the post of assistant professor dental surgeon in the college. He claimed that Sharma forged the documents and got fictitious certificates to get the post. The DME had published/floated an advertisement for the post of assistant professor. April 07, 2024 was the last date for filing of the application for the said post.

The educational qualification eligibility required a candidate to possess MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject for which he/she was applying. The other eligibility criteria required teaching and research experience, and it provided that the candidate applying for the post of assistant professor must have worked as a senior resident for a minimum period of 1 year after completing an MD/MS degree from a recognized college.

Shingh lacked basic qualification eligibility for even applying to the said post. He had shown himself to be a research fellow as NASI-ICMR Chair on Public health Research, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur, the petition added. Advocate Aditya Sanghi who appeared on behalf of petitioner, said that the high court has stayed appointment of Singh to the post of assistant professor dental surgeon and also issued notices to all the respondents to file reply within 4 weeks.