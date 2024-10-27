Mitti Ka Diya Is Back; Sales Rise By 40% In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sales of earthen lamps (Mitti ka diya) have gone up by at least 40% this year, compared to 2023, artisans say. A combination of factors, including the Vocal for Local campaign launched by union government, growing concern for environment and people’s aversion to buying Chinese goods have raised demand for earthen lamps.

The demand for earthen lamps has been growing consistently in last three years. Lakhan Prajapati, who has been making earthen lamps for past 20 years, said people preferred earthen lamps. As part of campaign to promote local artisans, the government has also abolished cess charged from street vendors by local bodies. “Me and my extended family of 15 people prepared one lakh diyas this year. 30,000 are already sold. Sales will pick up after Dhanteras,” he said.

Besides setting up temporary shops in different parts of the city, Lakhan also displays his wares in exhibitions. Artisan Khemchandra Prajapati from Dhamna in Chhatarpur district said he sold all the 50,000 diyas he made. He also sold 6,000 designer diyas, which he produced in six to seven designs. Khemchandra represents fourth generation of diya makers in his family. “Clay used for making diyas is costlier.

Two years back, it cost Rs 6,000 per trolley, now it is Rs 8,000. But we have not increased the price of diyas. We continue to sell them at Rs 1 a piece and make up for the loss by selling designer diyas, which are priced Rs 50 per piece and may go up to hundreds of rupees.” Rajkumar Prajapati from Chandra Nagar in Khajuraho who represents third generation of his family says, “Response from people is much better than earlier. He has sold 25,000 plain and 12,000 designer diyas.”