 Bhopal: Navy chief tests Covid positive ahead of PM's conference, leaves for Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Navy chief tests Covid positive ahead of PM's conference, leaves for Delhi

Bhopal: Navy chief tests Covid positive ahead of PM's conference, leaves for Delhi

The Chief Admiral left for Delhi on Friday late evening by a special plane.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of PM Modi's conference with all three defence heads here in Bhopal, Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar tested Covid positive on Friday.

The Chief Admiral left for Delhi on Friday late evening by a special plane.

Around 1300 employees and officers who were part of the conference in direct and indirect manner, were tested for Covid before PM's visit. These include doctors and security personnel.

As many as 22 people including the Navy Chief were tested positive. All have been removed from the duty. Fortunately, none had severe symptoms.

(With inputs from Dainik Bhaskar)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Navy chief tests Covid positive ahead of PM's conference, leaves for Delhi

Bhopal: Navy chief tests Covid positive ahead of PM's conference, leaves for Delhi

Bhopal: Senior vandalises hostel premise after fight with junior

Bhopal: Senior vandalises hostel premise after fight with junior

MP: 3000 stepwells haunt Gwalior, civic body seeks more information from public after Indore temple...

MP: 3000 stepwells haunt Gwalior, civic body seeks more information from public after Indore temple...

Bhopal: Vishwas Sarang meets Union Rail Minister to discuss development works in city

Bhopal: Vishwas Sarang meets Union Rail Minister to discuss development works in city

Caught on Cam: Goons barge into Congress worker's store, shoot him dead in MP's Morena

Caught on Cam: Goons barge into Congress worker's store, shoot him dead in MP's Morena