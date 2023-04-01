Bhopal: Navy chief tests Covid positive ahead of PM's conference, leaves for Delhi

Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of PM Modi's conference with all three defence heads here in Bhopal, Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar tested Covid positive on Friday.

The Chief Admiral left for Delhi on Friday late evening by a special plane.

Around 1300 employees and officers who were part of the conference in direct and indirect manner, were tested for Covid before PM's visit. These include doctors and security personnel.

As many as 22 people including the Navy Chief were tested positive. All have been removed from the duty. Fortunately, none had severe symptoms.

(With inputs from Dainik Bhaskar)