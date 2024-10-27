 Domestic Help, Sister Stole Cash For Over A Month In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDomestic Help, Sister Stole Cash For Over A Month In Bhopal

Domestic Help, Sister Stole Cash For Over A Month In Bhopal

Key accused bought washing machine, double bed, mattress, almirah, and Karva Chauth purchases with the stolen money

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 11:05 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nagar police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the Rs 13.5 lakh theft case, which had taken place at the house of the former MLA Savita Diwan almost a week ago. The police said that Diwan’s domestic help was the mastermind of the crime, and has been arrested along with three of her accomplices.

Read Also
Woman, Accomplices Held For Holding Cricketer Captive, Assaulting & Extorting In Bhopal
article-image

TI Nirupa Pandey said that the complainant Savita Diwan (58), residing in Rivera Town of Kamla Nagar had reported that ?13.5 lakh out of ?15 lakh kept in a briefcase had been stolen while she had been to Manali. An FIR was registered and a probe began into the case.

During the investigation, suspicions arose regarding domestic worker Tanu Sharma, who was subjected to intense questioning. She eventually confessed to the theft, revealing that her younger sister, Palak, was also involved. Over the past one-and-a-half-months, they had been gradually stealing cash from the briefcase.

Tanu also admitted that part of the stolen money had been shared with her mother, Sona Sharma, and her boyfriend, Nikhil Patel, a resident of Rewa. The accused used the stolen money to purchase household items such as a washing machine, double bed, mattress, almirah, and also made Karva Chauth purchases. As per police, they have recovered ?6.30 lakh in cash and household goods worth ?1.70 lakh, totalling ?8 lakh. The investigation is ongoing, with further revelations expected.  

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: INTACH To Document 'Art And Craft' Hub Of Bhuleshwar-Kalbadevi
Mumbai: INTACH To Document 'Art And Craft' Hub Of Bhuleshwar-Kalbadevi
Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Stampede: Rahul Gandhi Targets Narendra Modi Govt, Says It Is An Example Of India’s 'Crumbling Infrastructure'
Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Stampede: Rahul Gandhi Targets Narendra Modi Govt, Says It Is An Example Of India’s 'Crumbling Infrastructure'
'Tumko Kuch Nahin Pata Hai': MS Dhoni Narrates Hilarious Conversation With His Wife While Watching Cricket
'Tumko Kuch Nahin Pata Hai': MS Dhoni Narrates Hilarious Conversation With His Wife While Watching Cricket
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Releases Second List Of Candidates, Fields Milind Deora From Worli
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Releases Second List Of Candidates, Fields Milind Deora From Worli

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIP Travel: MP Government Likely To Place Order To Buy New Helicopter By The Year End

VIP Travel: MP Government Likely To Place Order To Buy New Helicopter By The Year End

Overheard In Bhopal: Power Struggles, Transfers, & Turf Wars; Behind-the-Scenes Tensions Shake...

Overheard In Bhopal: Power Struggles, Transfers, & Turf Wars; Behind-the-Scenes Tensions Shake...

Domestic Help, Sister Stole Cash For Over A Month In Bhopal

Domestic Help, Sister Stole Cash For Over A Month In Bhopal

HC Stays Appointment Of Assistant Professor At Neemuch Medical College

HC Stays Appointment Of Assistant Professor At Neemuch Medical College

Mitti Ka Diya Is Back; Sales Rise By 40% In Bhopal

Mitti Ka Diya Is Back; Sales Rise By 40% In Bhopal