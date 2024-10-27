Domestic Help, Sister Stole Cash For Over A Month In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nagar police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the Rs 13.5 lakh theft case, which had taken place at the house of the former MLA Savita Diwan almost a week ago. The police said that Diwan’s domestic help was the mastermind of the crime, and has been arrested along with three of her accomplices.

TI Nirupa Pandey said that the complainant Savita Diwan (58), residing in Rivera Town of Kamla Nagar had reported that ?13.5 lakh out of ?15 lakh kept in a briefcase had been stolen while she had been to Manali. An FIR was registered and a probe began into the case.

During the investigation, suspicions arose regarding domestic worker Tanu Sharma, who was subjected to intense questioning. She eventually confessed to the theft, revealing that her younger sister, Palak, was also involved. Over the past one-and-a-half-months, they had been gradually stealing cash from the briefcase.

Tanu also admitted that part of the stolen money had been shared with her mother, Sona Sharma, and her boyfriend, Nikhil Patel, a resident of Rewa. The accused used the stolen money to purchase household items such as a washing machine, double bed, mattress, almirah, and also made Karva Chauth purchases. As per police, they have recovered ?6.30 lakh in cash and household goods worth ?1.70 lakh, totalling ?8 lakh. The investigation is ongoing, with further revelations expected.