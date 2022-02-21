MPBSE class 12 exams: Students find physics, economics papers ‘simple’

BHOPAL: Class 12 students wrote their physics and economics papers in the ongoing MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) examinations on Monday in the state .

Board’s spokesperson Mukesh Kumar Malviya said that 25 cases of Use of Unfair Means (UFM) were reported on Monday. They included 12 from Gwalior division, six from Rewa division, four from Jabalpur division, two from Ujjain division and one from Sagar division.

Out of 21,026, 19,958 candidates appeared for the examination at 104 centres in Bhopal. As many as 1068 students remain absent. The physics paper was difficult for some students. The students said that the objective type questions were a bit difficult. However, the short answer type questions were easy. The paper was simpler than last year. The Physics paper was of 70 marks.

A student of commerce stream said that the economics paper was quite simple. The paper was of 80 marks. She expected that she would get 60 marks. The students said that due to the change in the pattern of the examination, they could answer all the questions in time.

No mobile at exam centres: District Education Officer Nitin Saxena has said that the use of mobile phones will be completely banned during the examination at the centres. MPBSE has issued guidelines, ordering that care should be taken in taking possession of confidential material. In no case should the question paper be removed from the police station before 8.30 am and students should be allowed inside the examination centres at 9.45 am. After removing the question paper from the police station, report should be sent on the Board's website by 8.30 pm.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:41 PM IST